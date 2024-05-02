Today is Thursday May 02, 2024
18-wheeler catches fire after crash on I-20 near Kilgore

Posted/updated on: May 2, 2024 at 8:31 am
18-wheeler catches fire after crash on I-20 near KilgoreGREGG COUNTY —  An 18-wheeler crash is causing delays Thursday morning in Gregg County on I-20 near Kilgore. According to TxDOT and our news partner KETK, the 18-wheeler crashed and caught fire in the eastbound lane of I-20 near mile marker 583, between SH 135 and FM 2207, just south of Liberty City. The inside lane is open, but officials said the outside lane is closed with an estimated reopen time of about 1 p.m.



