City of Crockett under a boil water notice

Posted/updated on: May 1, 2024 at 5:56 pm

HOUSTON COUNTY – The Houston County Water Control and Improvement District issued a boil water notice for the City of Crockett. According to our news partner KETK, the notice, which was issued late Wednesday afternoon, was because of failing to meet minimum treatment technique requirements in April.

In a release from the Texas Commission of Environmental Quality they say, “To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, any water that you use for drinking, cooking, or ice making should be boiled prior to consumption.”

Officials with the city of Crockett said they will have updates on their Facebook page when the boil water notice is rescinded. Those who have questions on the boil water notice can call Russell Bond at 936-544-3985.

