Biden offers Texas refineries boost to clean up jet fuel

Posted/updated on: May 1, 2024 at 4:35 pm

HOUSTON – The Houston Chronicle reports that refineries operating along the Texas Gulf Coast can claim lucrative tax credits for making jet fuel from ethanol, cooking oil and other renewable supply chains instead of petroleum under new rules released by the Biden administration Tuesday. The Treasury Department laid out national guidelines for jet fuel producers using crude oil alternatives to claim tax credits worth between $1.25 and $1.75 per gallon based on their emissions reductions, in a bid to reduce the aviation sector’s greenhouse gas emissions. “People say aviation is a ‘hard to decarbonize’ sector. And while it is difficult, it is a sector we must decarbonize if we’re going to address climate change,” John Podesta, senior adviser to President Joe Biden for international climate policy, said in a call with reporters.

Refining companies began shifting their diesel and jet fuel production away from petroleum in an effort to reduce their carbon footprint after Congress approved the tax credits through the climate-focused Inflation Reduction Act two years ago. Valero, headquartered in San Antonio, is overhauling its biodiesel plant in Port Arthur to produce up to 235 million gallons of sustainable aviation fuel per year, with operations expected to begin after September. And Houston-based Phillips 66 is converting one of its California refineries to produce 800 million gallons of biofuels a year, including fuel for jets. “Refiners are making the investments necessary to be part of the solution,” the American Fuel and Petrochemical Manufacturers trade group said in a comment to the Treasury Department last year. Conventional jet planes can burn sustainable aviation fuel interchangeably with petroleum-based jet fuel, with the potential to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 80%, according to the refiners’ trade group.

