Baskin-Robbins is turning imagination into ice cream with ‘IF’ promotion

Posted/updated on: May 1, 2024 at 1:43 pm

As a tie-in to the Ryan Reynolds/John Krasinski family film IF, Baskin-Robbins is helping turn fans' imaginations into real ice cream.

Starting May 1, the company is launching two new flavors named after the movie's imaginary friends who come to life onscreen.

There's Blue’s Boardwalk Bash, inspired by the Steve Carell-voiced Blue from the movie, featuring blue raspberry-flavored ice cream with cotton candy swirls and Oreo cookie pieces.

Blossom's Berry Twirl is a strawberry and sweet cream concoction; and BR's What IF Sundae "starts with a piece of confetti cake with two scoops of Blossom’s Berry Twirl, sweet strawberry topping, a dash of rainbow sprinkles, whipped cream, and a cherry on top."

What's more, at its online Imagination Station, fans can draw their own Imaginary Friend and have it rendered to life — and doing so nets them 50% off a scoop of ice cream with the purchase of one at participating locations.

The company is also sponsoring a pop-up at Santa Monica Pier in California on May 18 that features Insta-ready picture opportunities and will give someone the chance to win free ice cream for a year.

IF hits theaters May 17 from Paramount Pictures.

