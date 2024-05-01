Today is Wednesday May 01, 2024
ktbb logo


Keke Palmer, Stephanie Hsu, Brothers Osbourne and more to judge ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars’

Posted/updated on: May 1, 2024 at 12:32 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Paramount+

Paramount+ dropped the trailer to the ninth season of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Tuesday and with it, revealed some of its celebrity judges.

Actress, recording artist and author Keke Palmer will be a witness to the onstage slaying, as will Everything Everywhere Oscar nominee Stephanie Hsu, country superstars Brothers Osbourne, Nashville alumna Connie Britton and Teen Wolf veteran Colton Haynes.

The streaming service teases of the forthcoming installment, "eight fan-favorite queens return to use their drag superpowers for good, competing to win a supersized donation of $200,000, provided by The Palette Fund, for a charity of their choosing."

It will be "the first time in franchise herstory" where the queens are competing for charity. 

In the trailer, Ru informs the hopefuls, "I want you to use your talent for good" — before adding with a laugh, "for a change." 

The series returns on May 17, when new episodes of the behind-the-scenes show RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars: Untucked will also drop on Paramount+.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2024 Copyright ATW Media, LLC