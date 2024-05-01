Tyler Police search for missing man

Posted/updated on: May 1, 2024 at 10:29 am

TYLER – Authorities are searching for a man who has been missing since April 26. According to our news partner KETK, 44-year-old Jose Alejandro “Alex” Perez last known location was the Towne Oaks Apartments on Hollytree Drive. Detectives found Perez’s Hyundai Sonata on April 29 at that apartment complex. He is described as 6’1, 200 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Tyler PD asks if anyone with information on the location of Jose Perez to please call them at 903-531-1000.

