“Hey, buddy!” Reclusive ‘Seinfeld’ star Michael Richards supports Jerry at ‘Unfrosted’ premiere

'Seinfeld' star Michael Richards supports Jerry at 'Unfrosted' premiere

Posted/updated on: May 1, 2024 at 10:11 am

Michael Richards, the Emmy winner who played Cosmo Kramer on Seinfeld, has mostly stayed out of the spotlight after an infamous 2006 onstage racist meltdown, but he was back in Los Angeles alongside Jerry Seinfeld Tuesday evening, April 30.

Richards walked the red carpet in support of Jerry's directorial debut, the Netflix film Unfrosted: The Pop Tart Story. The pair warmly embraced for the cameras, posed for photographers and waved to fans assembled at the Egyptian Theatre for the event.

The last time Richards stepped out for such a public event was for a 2015 charity benefit in LA that saw him reunited with Jerry and their former Seinfeld co-star Jason Alexander.

On June 4, Richards' book, Entrances and Exits, hits stores. The offering from Permuted Press will see the performer examine his life, comedy and the "spiritual journey" he's been on since that onstage tirade derailed his career.

"Upset and turmoil is with us all the time," he writes in an excerpt. "It's at the basis of comedy. It's the pratfall we all take. It's the unavoidable mistake we didn't expect. It's everywhere I go. It's in the way that I am, both light and dark, good and not-so-good. It's my life."

Seinfeld wrote the foreword to the book.

