Marjorie Taylor Greene says she's moving ahead with effort to oust Speaker Johnson

May 1, 2024

(WASHINGTON) -- Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene announced on Wednesday that she will move ahead with her attempt to oust Speaker Mike Johnson from the House's top job -- though her plan seems doomed to fail.

The Georgia Republican, who first introduced a motion to vacate the speaker's chair in March, said in a news conference outside the U.S. Capitol that she will trigger a vote on the House floor next week.

"Mike Johnson is not capable of that job, he has proven that over and over again," she said.

Greene, joined by Republican Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky, aired a litany of grievances she has with Johnson, who she has described as a Democratic speaker working against former President Donald Trump's agenda. They included his work with Democrats to avoid a government shutdown and his recent ushering of $95 billion in foreign aid through Congress.

Greene's move comes after House Democratic leadership announced that if a motion to vacate Johnson is brought to the House floor for a vote, they would vote to table the effort -- effectively saving the speaker from ouster.

The motion to vacate is unlikely to succeed as most Republicans have joined Democrats in vowing to spike it.

Still, Greene said she wanted lawmakers to go on record on this issue.

"I think every member of Congress needs to take that vote and let the chips fall where they may," Greene said. "And so next week, I am going to be calling this motion to vacate. Absolutely calling it. I can't wait to see Democrats go out and support a Republican speaker, and have to go home to their primaries and have to run for Congress again having supported a Republican speaker."

Greene continued, "And I also can't wait to see my Republican conference show their cards and show who we are because voters deserve it."

Johnson ascended to the speakership in October 2023 after the removal of his predecessor, Kevin McCarthy.

