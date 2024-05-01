Today is Wednesday May 01, 2024
RJ Davis returning to North Carolina after All-American season

Posted/updated on: May 1, 2024 at 7:32 am
ByABC News

RJ Davis, an All-American and Wooden Award finalist last season, is returning to North Carolina for a fifth season.

Davis announced his decision in an Instagram post early Wednesday morning with the simple caption: “I’m back.”

The runaway winner for ACC Player of the Year, Davis averaged 21.2 points and 3.5 assists per game last season while shooting 39.8% from 3. He was North Carolina’s first Associated Press All-American since 2017.

His anticipated return had the Tar Heels listed at No. 8 in ESPN’s Way-Too-Early Top 25. North Carolina won the ACC regular-season title in 2023-24 and received a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament, reaching the Sweet 16 before falling to No. 4 Alabama.

Information from ESPN’s Jeff Borzello was used in this report.



