Two dead after Rusk Co. crashes involving cow

Posted/updated on: April 30, 2024 at 4:42 pm
Two dead after Rusk Co. crash involving cowRUSK COUNTY, Texas – Texas DPS released a report announcing that two men are dead after being in consecutive crashes involving a cow six miles west of Tatum. According to our news partner KETK, Jerry Moore, 58 of Tatum, was traveling on CR 2142 when he struck a cow on the road at approximately 2:23 a.m. on April 23. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Five minutes later, the same cow was struck by Michael Moore, 53 of Tatum, along the same road. He was also pronounced dead at the scene.



News Partner
