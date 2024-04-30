Citations issued after compliance check of tobacco sales

Posted/updated on: April 30, 2024 at 3:46 pm

PALESTINE – Multiple citations have been issued after Palestine PD said they conducted a tobacco/vape sales compliance check on Saturday at various locations according to our colleagues at KETK. The operation consisted of a minor decoy going to the following businesses, where police officials said they were sold a tobacco product by an employee:

JJ’s Fast Stop #105 at 2110 Crockett Road

Wal-Mart Supercenter #345 at 2223 S. Loop 256

Gateway Travel Plaza of Palestine at 2530 W. Oak Street

Fast Track at 3804 W. Oak Street

Petro Mart #3, Katie’s Pantry, at 4217 W. Oak Street

Kim’s #2, Box Car Deli, at 1219 E. Palestine Avenue

Kim’s #45 at 2585 N. State Highway 19

Jag’s #1 at 500 E. Palestine Avenue

Kwik Stop at 704 W. Palestine Avenue

“Management from Kim’s Corporate Office contacted the police department following the operation, stating they have a strict policy against underaged sales and any conviction would result in termination of the employee,” police said in a release.

According to officials, the compliance check operation was conducted in response to complaints from parents who reported their children were being sold tobacco/vape products. Offending employees were cited for selling a tobacco product to a minor, and police said the violations will be reported to the Texas Comptroller’s Office.

