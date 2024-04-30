EF1 tornado confirmed in Trinity County, lieutenant and wife injured

Posted/updated on: April 30, 2024 at 3:43 pm

TRINITY — Our news partners at KETK report that the National Weather Service has confirmed that a EF1 tornado hit Trinity County on Sunday. According to a release, the NWS meteorologists are surveying storm damage near Trinity and a preliminary survey shows an EF1 struck the Rock Creek Subdivision. An EF1 tornado is described as having 86-110 mph wind that can cause roof’s edges or corners to be torn off. The Trinity Fire and Rescue responded to multiple storm related calls including a home that was destroyed by a tornado, multiple flooded roads and calls of people trapped in flooded cars and houses. City of Conroe Chief of Police Jeff Christy said that on Sunday evening, Lieutenant James Waller and his wife were at their Trinity County property when their home was hit by a suspected tornado.

The chief said Waller, a 22-year veteran of the Conroe Police Department, was hospitalized with critical injuries and will have a lengthy recovery and require multiple surgeries. Waller’s wife was also injured and has received medical care.

“We would like to show our sincere appreciation to Sheriff Wallace and the Trinity County Sheriff’s Office and the courage first responders that came to the aid of Lieutenant Waller and his wife, and medical professionals that have worked diligently to treat him and bring him back to health,” Christy said in the release.

The police department has also set a GoFundMe for Waller and his wife.

