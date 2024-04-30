Margot Robbie could go from Barbie to an angel in comic book adaptation ‘Avengelyne’

Don't Worry Darling director Olivia Wilde and X-Men movie producer Simon Kinberg are teaming up with Barbie star and producer Margot Robbie for a big-screen bow of the comic book Avengelyne.

According to Variety, the project will have Robbie appearing as the heroic avenging angel who was brought to life by Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld and Cathy Christian in 1995; Warner Bros. is reportedly eyeing a seven-figure deal to bring it to theaters.

Avengelyne will have even more star power behind the scenes: The trade says Oscar-nominated Poor Things screenwriter Tony McNamara will be behind the keyboard.

In an exclusive statement to the trade, Liefeld revealed Kinberg "told me he had a perfect fit for the material and asked me to trust him."

The artist continues, "Next thing I'm meeting with Margot Robbie and Olivia Wilde and the connection was electric! They told me that they wanted Tony McNamara to write it, and after a pair of meetings Tony is onboard and things could not be more exciting."

"It's all a result of Margot, Olivia and Simon working their magic to assemble this incredible team of creatives, all intent on creating a cinematic experience like no other," Liefeld concluded.

The heavenly heroine from the pages of Image Comics often tangled with supernatural forces of evil, and was tasked with maintaining a balance between Heaven and Hell.

