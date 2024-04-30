Tyler Transit announces changes ahead of festival

Tyler Transit announces changes ahead of festivalPosted/updated on: April 30, 2024 at 2:58 pm
TYLER – According to our news partner KETK, the City of Tyler announced that certain bus routes downtown have been rerouted by Tyler Transit due to the upcoming Red Dirt BBQ and Music Festival this Saturday.
Among the closed stops:
Stop 106 – Broadway Avenue and Elm Street northbound
Stop 107 – Broadway Avenue and Ferguson Street northbound
Stop 135 – Broadway Avenue and Ferguson Street southbound
Stop 136 – Broadway Avenue and Elm Street southbound
Stop 148 Ferguson Street and Bois D’Arc Avenue both directions
The alternative stops are:
Stop TY 137 – Broadway Avenue and Front Street
Main Transfer Point – 210 E. Oakwood St.
Routes will return to normal on May 6th.