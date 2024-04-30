Protests over the war in Gaza continue on college campuses

Posted/updated on: April 30, 2024 at 7:58 am

AUSTIN (AP) – Student protests over the Israel-Hamas war have popped up at many U.S. colleges following the arrest of more than 100 demonstrators at Columbia University this month. The students protesting the war’s death toll and are calling for universities to separate themselves from any companies that are advancing Israel’s military efforts in Gaza. Protests on many campuses have been orchestrated by coalitions of student groups. The groups largely act independently, though students say they’re inspired by peers at other universities. The University of Texas at Austin on Monday was again the scene of clashing protesters and police, many of whom showed up in riot gear. About 150 protesters packed into a tight group and sat on the ground as they were encircled by state troopers and police while hundreds of other students and protesters shouted at police every time officers dragged someone away.

After police cleared the original group of demonstrators, hundreds of students and protesters ran to block officers from leaving campus. The officers were caught between buildings and protesters pushed in on them, creating a mass of shoving bodies before police used pepper spray on the crowd and set off flash-bang devices to clear a path for a van to take those arrested off campus.

An attorney said at least 40 people were arrested on charges of trespassing and disorderly conduct.

Republican Gov. Greg Abbott reposted on social media video of the troopers arriving on the 53,000-student campus. “No encampments will be allowed,” Abbott said.

Just last week, hundreds of police — including some on horseback and holding batons — pushed into protesters at the university, sending some tumbling into the street. Officers made dozens of arrests at the behest of the university and Abbott, according to the state Department of Public Safety.

