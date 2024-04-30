King Charles visits cancer center in first return to public duties since cancer diagnosis

Posted/updated on: April 30, 2024 at 7:02 am

King Charles III, patron of Cancer Research UK and Macmillan Cancer Support, arriving for a visit to University College Hospital Macmillan Cancer Centre, London, to raise awareness of the importance of early diagnosis and highlight some of the innovative research which is taking place at the centre. Picture date: Tuesday April 30, 2024. (Victoria Jones/PA Images via Getty Images)

(LONDON) -- King Charles III visited a cancer treatment center in the United Kingdom Tuesday, marking his first public royal engagement since his own cancer diagnosis was announced in February.

Charles, 75, was joined by his wife, Queen Camilla, during the visit to the center, which was not associated with his treatment.

The king and the queen met with the center's staff and patients, some of whom are undergoing chemotherapy.

Buckingham Palace announced on Feb. 5, that Charles had been diagnosed with cancer following treatment for benign prostate enlargement.

The palace has not disclosed publicly what type of cancer Charles was diagnosed with, nor what type of treatment he is undergoing.

In announcing Charles's return to public duties, the palace noted that Charles is still undergoing treatment but has been approved to resume some public-facing duties.

"His Majesty is greatly encouraged to be resuming some public-facing duties and very grateful to his medical team for their continued care and expertise," a palace spokesperson said in a statement Friday.

While he did not hold public engagements, Charles had for the past three months continued the behind-the-scenes work of a monarch, handling official paperwork and continuing his weekly audiences with Britain's prime minister.

Prior to Tuesday's appearance, the king was last seen publicly on Easter Sunday, when he and Camilla joined other members of the royal family for the Easter Mattins Service at St. George's Chapel in Windsor, England.

According to the palace, Charles will continue to hold public-facing engagements throughout the summer, but his schedule will "remain subject to doctors' advice."

"His Majesty’s treatment program will continue, but doctors are sufficiently pleased with the progress made so far that The King is now able to resume a number of public-facing duties," a palace spokesperson said in a statement. "Forthcoming engagements will be adapted where necessary to minimize any risks to His Majesty’s continued recovery."

In June, Charles is expected to be joined by members of the royal family in celebrating his second Trooping the Colour as king.

Also in June, Charles and Camilla are expected to host the emperor and empress of Japan for a state visit.

Next month marks the first anniversary of Charles and Camilla's historic coronation ceremony, which took place on May 6, 2023, at Westminster Abbey.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back