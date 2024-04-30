Today is Tuesday April 30, 2024
ktbb logo


Dallas Cowboy escorts local student at cancer fundraiser

Posted/updated on: April 30, 2024 at 7:58 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Dallas Cowboy escorts local student at cancer fundraiserBROWNSBORO — A Brownsboro elementary student was selected to be a model at the 34th annual Children’s Cancer Fund’s gala and she was escorted by Cowboys Quarterback Dak Prescott. According to our news partner KETK, Brownsboro Elementary School student, Cami, was selected to be a model at the fundraising gala that took place on April 19 in Dallas.

“We are so thrilled she was able to participate in such an amazing fundraiser, and are so very proud of our little bear! You looked beautiful Cami!” – Brownsboro ISD

The Cowboys said that Prescott as well as Troy Aikman teamed up with the Children’s Cancer Fund as honorary chairs for the gala. The Cowboys also announced that the gala raised over $2 million for children’s cancer research.

“Together, we raised an extraordinary $2.7 million for pediatric cancer research” – Children’s Cancer Fund and Dak Prescott



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2024 Copyright ATW Media, LLC