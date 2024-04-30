Dallas Cowboy escorts local student at cancer fundraiser

Posted/updated on: April 30, 2024 at 7:58 am

BROWNSBORO — A Brownsboro elementary student was selected to be a model at the 34th annual Children’s Cancer Fund’s gala and she was escorted by Cowboys Quarterback Dak Prescott. According to our news partner KETK, Brownsboro Elementary School student, Cami, was selected to be a model at the fundraising gala that took place on April 19 in Dallas.

“We are so thrilled she was able to participate in such an amazing fundraiser, and are so very proud of our little bear! You looked beautiful Cami!” – Brownsboro ISD

The Cowboys said that Prescott as well as Troy Aikman teamed up with the Children’s Cancer Fund as honorary chairs for the gala. The Cowboys also announced that the gala raised over $2 million for children’s cancer research.

“Together, we raised an extraordinary $2.7 million for pediatric cancer research” – Children’s Cancer Fund and Dak Prescott

Go Back