Palestine man arrested , 12 pounds of drugs seized

Posted/updated on: April 29, 2024 at 6:16 pm

PALESTINE – Palestine police apprehended a man with a variety of drugs Saturday. According to our news partner KETK, arrested was 35 year-old Daniel Cummings III, of Palestine. Cummings was stopped late Saturday morning at Woodside Village Apartments. Officers had announced there were complaints that Cummings was dealing drugs. When police arrived with a search warrant they found about 12 pounds of illegal drugs. Officers seized about eight pounds of suspected methamphetamine, around four pounds of marijuana and nearly 14 grams of Xanax along with $1,300 in cash.

Palestine Police Chief Mark Harcrow said in a release, “Because of the great work by these officers, a large amount of dope is off our streets. I commend these officers for their thorough investigation and a job well done.”

Cummings is now at the Anderson County Jail and charged with manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance, abandoning or endangering a child and violation of a protective order.

Go Back