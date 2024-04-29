Third person charged in Ron Horaney murder

Posted/updated on: April 29, 2024 at 5:20 pm

LONGVIEW – Three people are now charged in 2016 murder of promenent Longview businessman Ron Horaney. According to our news partner KETK, the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday that 26-year-old Rene Paul Garcia Jr., has been charged in connection to the slaying. Garcia is currently is in a federal penitentiary. He is the half brother of 38-year-old Alfredo Lizcano, who was arrested Wednesday, April 24 and charged with the murder of Horaney. He has a $10 million bond. The other person arrested was 87-year-old Reza Kamali of Longview. Kamali’s bond was set at $7.5 million.

At a press conference held Monday, sheriff’s office investigators say they received information from a “Cooperating Individual” who reported being contacted by someone they identified as “Ray Kamali,” who authorities identified as being Reza Kamali. Cooperating Individual 1 told investigators that two years prior to their interview in June of 2016, Kamali solicited him to murder Horaney. The Cooperating Individual then reported that Kamali wanted Horaney “killed up close and personal because of a family dispute.”

Ron Horaney was found dead in his home from multiple gunshots on May 30, 2016. Horaney’s Feed Stores in Longview and Marshall were one of the oldest family-owned businesses. His grandfather, Harry Horaney, founded the business in 1940.

Go Back