Polk County issues voluntary evacuation order

Posted/updated on: April 29, 2024 at 4:49 pm

POLK COUNTY – A voluntary evacuation order was issued and put into effect immediately for areas of Polk County on Monday, according to our news colleagues at KETK.

According to the order, the county is facing “significant threats to life and property” due to heavy overnight rainfall that caused flooding in low-lying areas.

The voluntary evacuation order affects the unincorporated areas of Polk County below the Lake Livingston Dam and along the Trinity River.

“The Trinity River Authority has significantly increased discharge from the dam and the discharge is expected to increase which could exacerbate flooding in the low-lying areas along the Trinity River and below the dam,” the order stated.

The Polk County Emergency Management said on Monday that people with pets and animals are asked to take precautions especially in low-lying areas and along the Trinity River as water releases are expected.

The emergency management department said while most roads are open, people are encouraged to proceed with caution. The Holiday Lakes Volunteer Fire Department said damage has been reported at River Road Bridge in Drew’s Landing. All residents are encouraged to evacuate the area.

Those who evacuate are asked to seek shelter first with relatives, friends or a hotel. For people without that option, shelter will be available at the Dunbar Gym located at 1103 Dunbar Avenue in Livingston.

Additional rainfall has been forecasted throughout the week, risking further damage, and the order states that first responders may not be able to reach people in these areas should conditions worsen.

