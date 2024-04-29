2 Dallas school districts tightening security in wake of shootings

Posted/updated on: April 29, 2024 at 4:49 pm

DALLAS – The Dallas Morning News reports that two Dallas County school districts shared Friday that they are tightening their security protocols on their campuses in the wake of a rash of school shootings in North Texas. Garland and Dallas ISDs shared with families that they are implementing a few changes at their campuses to keep students safe. Nearly 200,000 students combined were enrolled in campuses at these two districts in the 2022-23 school year, according to data from the National Center for Education Statistics.

The changes come following several shootings impacting North Texas students. On Friday, classes at Franklin D. Roosevelt High School in Dallas were canceled after two students were wounded in a drive-by shooting. Two days prior, an 18-year-old student was killed, and another student was taken into custody in a shooting on the grounds of James Bowie High School in Arlington. Two weeks ago, a student was shot and wounded inside a classroom at Wilmer-Hutchins High School in Dallas. Dallas ISD officials said the April 12 shooting on the southeast Oak Cliff campus “has shown us areas where we must improve to keep our schools safe.” A district investigation found the gun in the shooting was brought into the school during the late entry process in which officials say several safety protocols were not strictly followed. Officials have said they are increasing staff for arrival and dismissal, retraining them on backpack searches, wands and metal detectors and “revamping schedules” so more staff are around to monitor students.

