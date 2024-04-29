‘Numerous’ law enforcement officers struck by gunfire in Charlotte: Police

Posted/updated on: April 29, 2024 at 4:50 pm

(CHARLOTTE, N.C.) -- "Numerous" law enforcement officers were struck by gunfire and one suspect is dead in an incident in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Monday afternoon, police said.

The number of people shot and the nature of their injuries was not immediately known, but the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said "multiple" officers were transported to the hospital.

At the time of the shooting, the U.S. Marshals Task Force was serving a warrant in an investigation in the area "when they were engaged by active gunfire from a subject," police said.

Just before 5 p.m., about three hours after police said there had been a shooting, police said "at least one shooting suspect was located deceased at the residence after clearing the scene." It was not immediately clear how the suspect died.

Police are questioning two other people who lived in the home, they said.

Police previously described the incident as an "active situation" and said a SWAT team was on scene. Police said the shelter-in-place order was lifted after the house was cleared.

In a statement on social media, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper said he was in touch with police about the shooting and has offered up state resources to help.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

