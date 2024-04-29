Marshall 13-year-old dead after weekend shooting

Posted/updated on: April 29, 2024 at 4:48 pm

MARSHALL – Authorities in Marshall said they are investigating a homicide after a 13-year-old died from gunshot wounds on Sunday according to our news partners at KETK. According to police, multiple gunshots were reported in the 1100 block of Sanford Street around 2:22 a.m. on Sunday with callers stating “about 20 to 30 shots were fired.” A 13-year-old boy was found at the scene critically injured, and authorities said CPR was immediately given. The teen was taken to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries later that afternoon. “It is believed that this incident stemmed from an earlier confrontation on Olive Street,” officials with police said.

“We urge the community to come together during this challenging time. If you have any information, no matter how seemingly insignificant, please come forward so that those responsible can be held accountable for their actions.” Anyone with information is asked to contact the Marshall Police Department at 903-935-4575 or an anonymous tip can be sent to Crime Stoppers at 903-935-9969.

“The loss of a young life is a tragedy that deeply affects our community,” officials said. “We are committed to thoroughly investigating this incident and ensuring that justice is served.”

Photo courtesy of Marshall ISD.

Marshall ISD in a release said they are deeply saddened by the loss of junior high student Tristan Phelps, and a counseling team will be available at both Marshall Junior High and Price T. Young Fine Arts Academy to talk with and support those who knew him.

Those who want their child to speak with a crisis counselor is asked by the district to contact their child’s campus principal or counselor.

“Tristian will be greatly missed by his peers and teachers,” officials said. “Please keep Tristian’s family and friends in your thoughts and prayers during this very difficult time.”

