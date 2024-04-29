Texans WR Tank Dell wounded in Florida shooting

Posted/updated on: April 29, 2024 at 5:42 am

ByABC News

Houston Texans wide receiver Tank Dell was shot in Sanford, Florida, shortly after midnight Sunday morning, according to the Texans.

Dell was a bystander during a shooting at a private event in Sanford where authorities say a teenage gunman wounded 10 people after an altercation. A Texans spokesperson said Dell isn’t seriously injured and was released from the hospital and is traveling back to Houston on Sunday.

In a statement, the team said Dell has a “minor wound.”

“[Dell] has been released from the hospital and he is in good spirits,” the Texans said. “We are in contact with him and his family and will provide more updates when appropriate but ask that you please respect his privacy at this time. Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone involved in the incident.”

None of the victims in the shooting at Cabana Live in Sanford suffered life-threatening injuries, the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. It said the 10 people were treated at a local hospital for gunshot wounds, primarily below their waists.

Witnesses told law enforcement the shooting started after a fistfight broke out. Someone who wasn’t involved in the melee drew a handgun and began firing toward a crowd of people, according to the arrest report. A security guard standing near the gunman wrestled him to the ground and disarmed him.

A 16-year-old suspect was arrested and taken to a juvenile detention center. He was charged with attempted homicide, firing a weapon in a public place, using a firearm during a felony and illegal possession of a firearm by a minor.

Dell finished his 2023 rookie season with 709 yards and seven touchdowns. But his year was cut short after he suffered a broken leg in an early December game against the Denver Broncos. Last month, coach DeMeco Ryans said Dell was on track with his rehab and was participating in offseason activities, and the coach added that he was excited to have him back.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

