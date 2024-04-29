Jalen Brunson’s 47 points power Knicks to 3-1 lead over 76ers

ByTIM BONTEMPS

PHILADELPHIA — Fresh off setting multiple New York Knicks playoff records and powering his team to a thrilling 97-92 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 4 of their first-round series behind a 47-point, 10-assist performance, Jalen Brunson was asked if his accomplishments are something he’ll bask in now or save for later.

“I’ll look back when I retire,” Brunson said. “Seriously. It’s great right now, it helped us get a win.

“But it’s not going to do anything for us going forward.”

Knicks fans, however, will be doing plenty of basking, particularly the thousands of them who traveled down Interstate 95 to invade Wells Fargo Center on Sunday afternoon. They watched Brunson put up his latest incredible performance in a season full of them to give New York a 3-1 advantage in this best-of-seven affair.

Game 5 is Tuesday night at Madison Square Garden, where New York will try to advance to the second round and face either the Milwaukee Bucks or Indiana Pacers.

“One at a time,” Joel Embiid, who had 27 points, 10 rebounds and 6 assists but shot 7-for-19 overall and missed all five shots he took in the fourth quarter, said afterward when asked about his mindset as his team faces elimination. “We know we’re good enough. Tonight, we didn’t make shots, so we just got to keep trusting ourselves.

“We got no pressure. We’re the 7-seed down 3-1, a lot of guys are hurt. … I don’t know why we would feel the pressure. So we should just go out there and go out and play our best basketball and one at a time — win one, come back home, win another one and then Game 7 over there. So, yeah, I’m looking forward to it. Yeah. No pressure.”

Embiid’s comments aside, the 76ers were under pressure from Brunson every second the Knicks star was on the court Sunday. He sliced through the defense with a historic performance, shooting 18-for-34, grabbing four rebounds and making just a single turnover in over 43 minutes.

The star guard’s 47 points broke the franchise playoff scoring record, and he became the Knick to have at least 40 points and 10 assists in a playoff game. He became the third player, according to ESPN Stats & Information, to have at least 45 points, 10 assists and 1 or zero turnovers in a playoff game, joining Damian Lillard and Kevin Johnson. Brunson joined Trae Young as the only players in NBA history to create at least 70 points in consecutive playoff games.

All of it was a remarkable turnaround from the opening two games of the series, when Brunson combined to shoot 16-for-55 from the field.

“Jalen’s a great player,” said OG Anunoby, who played stellar defense on Embiid down the stretch with starting center Isaiah Hartenstein on the bench in foul trouble. “You come to expect it. You expect him to make every shot. He’s a great player. Even when he was cold the first couple of games, you knew he was going to turn it around. Just ’cause we see him every day.

“It was going to turn around eventually.”

And every time Brunson missed a shot, it seemed like the Knicks were right there to scoop up the miss. New York, which already won Game 1 of this series by dominating the offensive glass, did so again in this one, grabbing 15 offensive boards that led to a 21-8 edge in second-chance points in a game Philadelphia lost by five.

That advantage was especially telling in the fourth quarter, when New York grabbed seven offensive rebounds, had an 11-2 edge in second-chance points and forced Philadelphia into 11 consecutive misses over the final five minutes of the game.

“I think we learned that throughout the course of the season,” Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said when asked what allows his team to succeed late in games. “Jalen has played at such an incredible high level all season long, and we can play off that.

“We have a little bit of everything. And the rebounding has been terrific. Everyone questioned the rebounding with Josh [Hart] at the power forward. We’ve been the best rebounding team all year. Everyone questioned Jalen being a leader.

“We have a lot to prove. It takes four to win a series, that’s what we have to focus on.”

