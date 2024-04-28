Sanders won’t follow sons to NFL, has ‘work to do’ at Colorado

ANDREA ADELSON

BOULDER, Colo. — Colorado coach Deion Sanders reiterated his commitment to the Buffaloes program after the spring game Saturday, saying he had no plans to leave to follow his sons to the NFL.

Sanders made his comments after his second spring game as Colorado head coach, in which his sons, Shedeur and Shilo, played a handful of series during a one-hour scrimmage on a cold, wet day. Shedeur and Shilo are set to play their final collegiate seasons, with Shedeur projected to be one of the top quarterbacks available in the 2025 NFL draft.

Colorado has picked up multiple commitments from prospects in the class of 2025, including two on Saturday. Sanders was asked what he tells players and parents in future classes about questions regarding his long-term future at Colorado.

“I tell them the truth,” Sanders said. “I tell them I’m a father, not a baby daddy. I don’t follow my kids. I pave roads for my kids. I build generational wealth for my kids. I lead my kids. I don’t follow my kids. So I do not plan on following my kids to the NFL. I have work to do here.

“I absolutely love it here, and I would never think a young brother from the South would really love it in this part of the country, but I really do. … The fan base that we have here … I just want to really bless you with a tremendously successful team. I really do. That’s my heart.”

This spring game did not have as much of the fanfare surrounding it as last year’s. Colorado had a sold-out crowd of more than 47,000 people at its spring game in 2023, which was played during a snowstorm.

Following Sanders’ 4-8 debut season, Colorado distributed 28,424 tickets for Saturday’s game, the second-largest crowd in school spring game history. Colorado branded an entire Black & Gold weekend, with a talent show earlier in the week and a concert featuring Lil Wayne later Saturday.

Just before the game started, Sanders took the microphone and thanked the crowd for braving the elements.

He had a special message for 99-year-old Colorado superfan Peggy Coppom, somewhere in the crowd: “Our goal is, we’re going to get you to a bowl game, lady.”

Asked why he felt confident in making that prediction, Sanders said he has seen progress in the players the program has added. For the second straight season, Colorado has used the transfer portal to reshape its roster; more than 40 players have exited the program, while more than 30 have either enrolled or committed since November.

“The progress that we’ve made is it’s another caliber player that’s playing, a player that truly expects to go to the next level, meaning the NFL,” Sanders said. “These young men want to practice. They want to have each other’s back. They want the physicality. They want all the smoke, so to speak.

“I love what we’re building in this locker room, and if you’re not a part of that thought process or that desire, you don’t fit. So now you see the gallop to the portal, you see that, but even with those guys, I wish them the best.”

One of the incoming players, FAU transfer wide receiver LaJohntay Wester, stood out in the handful of series the starters played. The scrimmage portion of the game lasted an hour, with Shedeur Sanders playing three series, mostly targeting Travis Hunter and Wester. Colorado also debuted a completely revamped offensive line, with five new starters after the Buffaloes gave up 56 sacks a year ago — second worst in the nation. Among the starting five was highly touted five-star freshman Jordan Seaton at left tackle.

Sanders went 10-of-14 for 116 yards with a touchdown. Wester had 66 yards and a touchdown. And Hunter and Wester combined on seven of the 10 completions.

Colorado had several recruits and portal prospects in attendance Saturday, with plans to add more players in the coming days and weeks. Coach Sanders said he has no sales pitch to prospects considering coming to play for him.

“I don’t have anything to sell,” he said. “I don’t sell them dreams. I don’t sell them hope. I tell them everything they get, they’re going to have to earn. I don’t promise you a number. I’m not promising you a position. I’m not promising you to start. We don’t sugarcoat anything. We’re not babying you. We’re not going to hold your hand. You have 127 years of NFL experience up under this roof. It’s on you.”

