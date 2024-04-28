UT Tyler study finds eclipse visitors boosted economy

Posted/updated on: April 28, 2024 at 3:53 pm

TYLER — According to our news partner KETK, a recent study from the University of Texas at Tyler found the economic impact the solar eclipse had in the City of Tyler. The total solar eclipse was observed in Tyler on April 8 and the Hibbs Institute for Business & Economic Research released a study that found visitors brought in about $7.7 million.

According to the study, researchers estimated the economic impact of visitors and their expenditures during the solar eclipse weekend including dining, entertainment and shopping at retail stores. The influx of tourists was anticipated several weeks beforehand, allowing hotels to considerably raise their rates for the event weekend, which had been fully booked. The study found that booked hotels brought in about $1 million and the calculated visitor spending during those days was $6.7 million. However the study did not take into account locals who joined the visitors and their estimated expenditures.

For a full breakdown of the study including the methodology, people can visit the current edition of the Hibbs Briefs.

Go Back