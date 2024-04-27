Angels’ Anthony Rendon faces lengthy recovery from hamstring tear

Los Angeles Angels third baseman Anthony Rendon said Friday that he has a high-grade partial tear of his left hamstring, with the update coming five days after he was placed on the injured list with a “strain.”

It is expected to be a lengthy recovery for Rendon, who has not played more than 58 games in any of his previous four seasons since signing a seven-year, $245 million contract with the Angels, although one of those was the shortened 2020 pandemic season.

“I’m definitely not going to be back in the 10-day window,” Rendon said. “It’s been four years running now. So I was angry for a few days, frustrated, mad, everything you could imagine because the game keeps getting taken away from me, right? I want to win, and I want to be out there. I do everything in my power to stay out there, and it seems like nothing is working.”

Rendon is batting .267 with no home runs, three RBIs and three stolen bases in 19 games. He opened the year by going 0-for-19 in five games before batting .357 (20-for-56) over his past 14 games.

He was an All-Star and finished third in the National League MVP voting while playing for the Washington Nationals in 2019. That season, he set career highs with a .319 batting average, 34 homers and 126 RBIs, the latter leading the majors along with 44 doubles.

For his career, Rendon is batting .283 with 158 homers and 660 RBIs in 1,135 games.

