Bucks’ Damian Lillard has strained Achilles, status unclear

INDIANAPOLIS — Milwaukee Bucks star Damian Lillard has a strained right Achilles tendon, sources confirmed to ESPN, putting his availability for Game 4 of the team’s first-round series against the Indiana Pacers in jeopardy.

Lillard was wearing a walking boot following the team’s film session Saturday afternoon after agitating the injury near the end of the fourth quarter in Game 3 on Friday night. Lillard was grabbing at his leg after a foul on Aaron Nesmith with 6.2 seconds remaining in regulation. He stayed on the floor as Game 3 went into overtime, but he went scoreless and did not attempt a shot.

Lillard’s Achilles has been bothering him for a few weeks. He revealed he had been feeling some discomfort following Milwaukee’s regular-season finale in Orlando and then sat out the first few days of practice before the start of the playoffs in order to recover, a break Lillard said helped him feel fresh entering the series.

After Lillard agitated the injury in Game 3, Bucks coach Doc Rivers said he served mostly as a decoy during overtime.

The Bucks trail the Pacers 2-1 in the series. Game 4 is Sunday night. The Bucks are now facing the prospect of trying to overcome the series deficit without Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo, who has not played in this series because of a calf strain.

Antetokounmpo took a scheduled off day Saturday, but Rivers said Antetokounmpo expects to be on the court again Sunday morning ahead of Game 4.

“He’s working out [Sunday], going to go hard, early, and then we’re going to make a decision,” Rivers said Saturday afternoon.

Could Antetokounmpo work out in the morning and feel good enough to play in Game 4?

“I doubt it,” Rivers said. “But we’ll see”

