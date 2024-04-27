Eagles select Clemson linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr.

ByTIM MCMANUS

PHILADELPHIA — Jeremiah Trotter to the Eagles. Again.

With the 20th pick in the fifth round, the Eagles selected Clemson linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr. — the son of one of the most beloved players to wear the midnight green.

Trotter Sr., a third-round pick of the Eagles in 1998, patrolled the middle of the defense for eight seasons, racking up four Pro Bowls and a Super Bowl appearance during that time.

Trotter Jr. was born in New Jersey and played high school football at St. Joseph’s Prep in Philadelphia. He went on to star at Clemson, where he posted 29.5 tackles for loss, 13 sacks and 4 interceptions over three seasons.

He was named second-team All-American and first-team All-ACC in 2023 after compiling 88 tackles (15 for loss), 5.5 sacks and 2 interceptions, one of which he returned for a touchdown.

Linebacker was an area of weakness last season for the Eagles, who finished 30th in points allowed (25.2 ppg). That presents opportunity for Trotter Jr. He joins a room that includes Nakobe Dean and a pair of new free agent arrivals in Devin White and Oren Burks.

At 6-foot, 228 pounds, he is on the smaller side for middle linebackers, but he earned a reputation at Clemson for having a high football IQ and a knack for getting to the ball. He was a finalist for the Butkus Award last season, given to the nation’s top linebacker.

