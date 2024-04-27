Today is Saturday April 27, 2024
Game wardens seize $100K+ of equipment at bass tournament

Posted/updated on: April 27, 2024 at 2:21 pm
Wardens seize 0K+ of equipment at bass tournamentTYLER – According to our news partner KETK, the Texas Game Wardens said that their Marine Theft Investigation Unit seized over $100,000 of equipment at the Sealy Big Bass Splash Tournament last weekend. The Marine Theft Unit reportedly patrolled the tournament for two days and inspected 300 boats, 243 motors and 100 trailers in that time. San Augustine, Sabine, Angelina, Jasper, Tyler and Nacogdoches County Game Wardens helped the unit inspect the boats which were attending what Texas Game Wardens said is the largest amateur fishing tournament in the state.



