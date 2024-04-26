Today is Friday April 26, 2024
Southwest Airlines drops four airports and will cut hiring

Posted/updated on: April 26, 2024 at 3:45 pm
DALLAS – The Dallas Morning News reports that Southwest Airlines is cutting operations at four airports, including Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport, after losing $231 million in the first quarter. On Thursday, the Dallas-based airline reported lower expectations, for revenue to be down as much 3.5% and capacity growth estimated to grow 4%, previously 6%. It’s also anticipating aircraft seats available and trip frequency to tighten in the second half of the year. On Aug. 4, the airline will cease operations at Bellingham International Airport, Cozumel International Airport in Mexico, Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport and Syracuse Hancock International Airport. It’s also implementing capacity reductions in both Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and Chicago O’Hare International Airport. Jordan said these markets weren’t “performing,” which ultimately was the deciding factor.



