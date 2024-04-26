Smith County parking garage begins next phase Monday

Posted/updated on: April 26, 2024 at 4:06 pm

TYLER — City of Tyler officials said in release Friday, the next step in construction of the Smith Parking Garage will begin Monday, April 29. For about 3 weeks, a portion of East Ferguson Street, from Center Avenue to Spring Avenue, will be closed due to the construction.

Visitors to the Annex Building, the Elections Office, Constable Precinct 1 Office and Animal Shelter can park in the large former juror parking lot off of Ferguson Street. There will only be one entrance/exit to the lot, across from the Animal Shelter off Center Avenue. Pedestrians coming to the Annex from the parking lot, including employees and visitors, will have to take a detour route to the Annex. There are white arrows painted on the ground showing pedestrians the way to go.

Smith County Judge Neal Franklin said in regards to the construction, “We appreciate all of the patience and understanding shown by our employees and visitors. We understand these parking temporary changes are difficult, but we are excited about how great the parking garage will be when it is completed.”

The construction of the 540+ parking space garage is expected to be completed in September.

