Zendaya teases releasing music again “one day”

Posted/updated on: April 26, 2024 at 11:00 am
Chris Haston/Warner Bros.

Is Zendaya eying a return to music?

During her appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show Friday, April 26, to promote her new movie Challengers, the actress/singer gave an update on whether she’d release a new song any time soon.

“I love music, and it’s something that’s been special to me,” she says. “I think being in the music industry, maybe it, it didn’t kill the joy of music, but it’s when you put music and business together. Sometimes it cannot feel so good.”

She adds that for the time being, she likes to keep music just for her, but she’s open to sharing some new things with the world in the future.

“You know, I think if the right timing and it came, because I like creating it for myself, but if there was a moment, maybe I would, you know, put out a little something,” she said. “Don’t get crazy! We’ll see, but maybe one day.”

Zendaya also opened up about overcoming stage fright to join Labrinth at Coachella last year. The two collaborated on 2019’s "All of Us" and 2022’s "I'm Tired" for Zendaya’s HBO show, Euphoria.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



