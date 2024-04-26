Today is Friday April 26, 2024
ktbb logo


Weekend Watchlist: What’s new on streaming

Posted/updated on: April 26, 2024 at 10:20 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Ready, set, binge! Here's a look at some of the new movies and TV shows streaming this weekend:

Apple TV+
The Big Door Prize: The people of Deerfield finally know their potential, but can they figure out how to use it? Find out in season 2 of the drama series.

Netflix
Dead Boy Detectives: Watch the new series about best friends who help ghosts uncover their mysteries.

Prime Video
Them: The Scare: Prepare yourself for the return of one of the scariest shows in recent memory.

Paramount+
Knuckles: The Sonic the Hedgehog universe expands with the new live-action series.

Hulu
Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story: Learn the history of the iconic band in the four-part event.

Max
We're Here: You can watch season 4 of the reality series that celebrates drag queens across the country.

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

 

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2024 Copyright ATW Media, LLC