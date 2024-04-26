Today is Friday April 26, 2024
ktbb logo


Tyler drug drop off Saturday

Posted/updated on: April 26, 2024 at 8:56 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Tyler drug drop off SaturdayTYLER — On Saturday, April 27th the Tyler Police Department along with the Drug Enforcement Agency will be hosting a Drug Drop Off. It will be at the Brookshire’s on Rice Road between 10am and 2pm. The public can anonymously drop off their unused, unwanted and expired prescription medications as well as tablets, capsules, patches and other solid forms of prescription drugs, free of charge. Liquids (including intravenous solutions), syringes and other sharps, and illegal drugs will not be accepted.



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2024 Copyright ATW Media, LLC