Stephen F. Austin State University names new AD

Posted/updated on: April 25, 2024 at 4:39 pm
Stephen F. Austin State University names new athletic directorNACOGDOCHES – Stephen F. Austin State University Thursday appointed a new athletics director. According to our news partner KETK, Michael McBroom, who is currently the athletics director at West Texas A&M University with be joining the university May 15.

Interim SFA president, Gina Oglesbee said, “We are excited about the future of Lumberjack athletics under McBroom’s leadership. His proven ability to build championship-worthy programs, both on the playing surfaces and in the classroom, aptly matches the goals of SFA Athletics and the university.”

McBroom, a Southern Methodist University graduate, will be joining SFA with 25 years of athletics administrator experience and 18 of those as athletics director.



