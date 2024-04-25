Champions for Children will receive $15K grant

April 25, 2024

TYLER – Champions for Children has received a grant from the Texas Bar Foundation that will be used for educational purposes. According to our news partner KETK, the $15,500 grant will fund a two-hour training session on child neglect and abuse. This is allow about 2,500 participants to undergo the training.

The release from Champions for Children further stated, “Champions’ Childcare Teacher Training is a comprehensive program designed to equip educators with the knowledge and skills necessary to meet state standards and address the critical issue of child neglect and healthy child development. This training, tailored to the specific needs of childcare providers, encompasses key elements including State Standards Compliance, In-Depth Understanding of Child Neglect, Legal and Ethical Considerations, Interactive Learning Modules, Cultural Sensitivity and Diversity Training, Collaboration with State Agencies, Continuous Professional Development, Case Studies and Practical Scenarios, Networking Opportunities, and Evaluation and Certification.”

Champions for Children said that child neglect cases in the U.S. include over 600,000 children, and that children up to age three are 80% of all neglect cases in Texas.

