Longview woman sentenced to 13 years in prison for 2021 shooting

Longview woman sentenced to 13 years in prison for 2021 shootingPosted/updated on: April 25, 2024 at 2:56 pm
LONGVIEW – A Longview woman plead guilty on Thursday to manslaughter in the death of a 41-year-old man from Longview after an argument reportedly turned into physical violence. According to our news partner KETK, the Longview Police Department responded to a call at around 7:48 p.m. on May 13 to the 400 block of E. Pliler Precise Road due to a reported shooting. When officers arrived, they reportedly saw Chris Baker, 41 of Longview, who had been injured. The Longview Fire Department took Baker to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries and he died the following day. Detectives spoke with Jeanne-Marie Minter, who reportedly told officers Baker and her had been arguing, and that turned into physical violence. Police said Minter got away and retrieved a firearm, went back to the room where her and Baker argued and then shot him. Minter plead guilty to the death on Thursday and was sentenced to 13 years in prison.