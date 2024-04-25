Jacksonville man gets life in prison for 2020 murder

Posted/updated on: April 25, 2024 at 1:08 pm

CHEROKEE COUNTY – Our news partners at KETK report that a Jacksonville man was sentenced to life in prison on Wednesday after a jury found him guilty of capital murder. According to a release, Brandon Branton was charged with the 2020 stabbing murder of Randy P. Davenport. Davenport’s body was found near Love’s Lookout in July of 2020 and he was determined to be the victim of an “apparent homicide.” Branton was sentenced to life in prison without parole after eight days of testimony and deliberation, the district attorney said. He was charged alongside codefendant Ja’Michael Rusk, whose case is still pending.

