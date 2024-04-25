Victim recovering after being shot in the head

Posted/updated on: April 25, 2024 at 9:27 am

LUFKIN — The Lufkin Police Department is investigating an overnight shooting. According to Lufkin Police Public Information Officer Jessica Pebsworth, officers responded to West Laurel around 10:20 p.m. Wednesday night a report of a man with a gunshot wound to the head after the man sought help from a neighbor. The victim told officers he had been robbed and shot by a man that he knew but he didn’t know the suspect’s name. The man was flown to an out-of-town hospital where he remains in stable condition. Anyone with information is asked to call the Department at 936-633-0356 or Crime Stoppers at 936-639-TIPS.

