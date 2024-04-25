Trump immunity case live updates: Supreme Court to hear historic arguments

Posted/updated on: April 25, 2024 at 8:29 am

(WASHINGTON) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday is hearing arguments on whether former President Donald Trump can be criminally prosecuted over his efforts to overturn his 2020 loss.

The justices will take up the monumental question of if, and if so to what extent, former presidents enjoy immunity for conduct alleged to involve official acts during their time in office.

The high court's decision will determine if Trump stands trial before the November election on four charges brought by special counsel Jack Smith, including conspiracy to defraud the United States.

Here's how the news is developing:

Apr 25, 9:10 AM

How we got here

Trump, seeking to quash the federal election subversion case brought against him by Smith last year, is claiming he has “absolute” immunity from the criminal prosecution for anything related to his presidency.

Two lower courts have rejected that argument.

First, District Judge Tanya Chutkan (who is overseeing the trial) determined that someone once serving as president “does not confer a lifelong 'get-out-of-jail-free' pass.”

Then, a three-judge panel on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District Court of Columbia unanimously struck down Trump's claims. They warned his view, if accepted, would “collapse” the country's political system.

Trump then appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court. His trial is on hold while this matter plays out in the courts.

