Arrests made in 2016 murder of local businessman

Posted/updated on: April 25, 2024 at 7:58 am

LONGVIEW — Two people have been arrested in connection to the 2016 murder of Longview businessman and community figure Ron Horaney. According to our news partner KETK, Horaney was found dead in his home from multiple gunshots on May 30, 2016.

Reza Kamali, 87 of Longview, was arrested and charged with murder eight years after the crime. At his arraignment, his bond was set at $7.5 million. Alfredo Lizcano, 38, was arrested Wednesday morning for murder in Dallas County with a $10 million bond.

According to an arrest affidavit, investigators received information from a “Cooperating Individual” who reported being contacted by someone they identified as “Ray Kamali,” who authorities identified as being Reza Kamali. Cooperating Individual 1 told investigators that two years prior to their interview in June of 2016, Kamali solicited him to murder Horaney. The Cooperating Individual then reported that Kamali wanted Horaney “killed up close and personal because of a family dispute.”

The document said that on June 22, 2016, a month after the murder, investigators were conducting surveillance of Kamali in Longview and they observed him leaving in a Toyota passenger car then followed him to an In-N-Out Burger in Dallas. Investigators reportedly observed Kamali meeting with a man identified as Alfredo Lizcano who was driving a Dodge Challenger, then Lizcano got into the Toyota with Kamali, leaving the vehicle shortly after with what appeared to be a plastic shopping bag.

According to the affidavit, investigators followed the Dodge Challenger and later stopped the vehicle for a traffic violation. Records said that during the traffic stop, the driver of the vehicle was Lizcano. According to the court records, the Dodge Challenger was registered to another individual.

When the owner of the Challenger was questioned in November of 2020, they reportedly told authorities they had introduced Kamali to Lizcano, and knew one of Lizcano’s relatives.

In April 2024, the court document said that the relative of Lizcano was able to identify Kamali from a lineup, and said “That’s the man that hired [Lizcano].” He also said that Lizcano was living in Longview at the time of the murder, they then said that Lizcano called them and told them that he “was going to do a job and murder someone.”

“[Lizcano’s relative] told investigators [Lizcano’s relative] knew that Lizcano committed the murder because Lizcano called him the day it happened and Lizcano said he did it,” the affidavit said. Ron Horaney was murdered in his home on May, 30, 2016. Witnesses said that Horaney was shot multiple times while answering the door. The sheriff’s office said he was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

One of the Texas Rangers that was working the case admitted in 2019 to having an relationship with Horaney’s wife. The ranger said that the two of them stopped their relationship after Horaney’s children confronted their mother about the relationship, and in fear of losing his job.

Horaney was the owner of a prominent agriculture business in Longview that had been passed down to him by his grandfather.

The sheriff’s department announced that they will release no further information until a press conference at 2 p.m. on Monday.

Go Back