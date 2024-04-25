Lawsuit vs. former Texas Tech guard Pop Isaacs dismissed

Posted/updated on: April 25, 2024 at 6:56 am

ByMYRON MEDCALF

A civil lawsuit that accused former Texas Tech basketball player Richard “Pop” Isaacs of sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl during a team trip to the Bahamas in November has been dismissed, according to attorneys for both Isaacs and the parents of the girl.

In addition, Isaacs was found “not responsible” by a panel following a Title IX hearing Wednesday morning, The Field of 68 reported, citing Kimberly Simon, Texas Tech’s assistant vice president for compliance and Title IX.

“The parties to the lawsuit and Title IX complaint have agreed to dismiss all claims that have, or could have been, alleged as against one another,” an attorney for Isaacs said in a statement. “Pop loved his time in Lubbock and being part of the Red Raider family. He thanks Coach [Grant] McCasland, the entire staff, and everyone involved with the university for supporting him throughout his time at Texas Tech.”

The lawsuit, filed in January by the parents of the 17-year-old, alleged Isaacs had sexually assaulted the girl while she was intoxicated. The Red Raiders were playing at the Battle 4 Atlantis on Paradise Island at the time. The age of consent in the Bahamas is 16, but the lawsuit said the girl was intoxicated at the time and could not give consent.

Isaacs, who averaged 15.8 points for Texas Tech before he entered the transfer portal after the 2023-24 season, has said he’s innocent of the allegations and, through his attorneys, said he never had sexual contact with the girl.

Texas Tech, in a statement after the lawsuit was filed, said once it became aware of the allegations, they were immediately reported to the school’s Title IX office, which operates independently and commenced its own investigation.

According to the school, the athletic department reached out twice to the Title IX office and was told each time that Isaacs was “in good standing.”

The allegations did not lead to a criminal complaint, and Isaacs was never suspended.

Go Back