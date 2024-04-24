Today is Wednesday April 24, 2024
ktbb logo


Former Palestine ISD band director sentenced

Posted/updated on: April 24, 2024 at 5:28 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


PALESTINE – Former Palestine ISD band director sentencedA Former Palestine ISD band director that had been accused of an improper relationship with a student received sentencing on April 19. According to court documents, and our colleagues at KETK, Adrian Alonso was convicted on three charges of improper relationship between an educator and a student, and will be serving 11 years of confinement in a state prison. In January of 2023 the Palestine Police Department arrested Alonso after an investigation revealed that he had an “improper relationship, including sexual contact with a student, beginning in 2020.”



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2024 Copyright ATW Media, LLC