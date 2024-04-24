Former Palestine ISD band director sentenced

Posted/updated on: April 24, 2024 at 5:28 pm

PALESTINE – A Former Palestine ISD band director that had been accused of an improper relationship with a student received sentencing on April 19. According to court documents, and our colleagues at KETK, Adrian Alonso was convicted on three charges of improper relationship between an educator and a student, and will be serving 11 years of confinement in a state prison. In January of 2023 the Palestine Police Department arrested Alonso after an investigation revealed that he had an “improper relationship, including sexual contact with a student, beginning in 2020.”

