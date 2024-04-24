Today is Wednesday April 24, 2024
ktbb logo


Lufkin man arrested for capital murder

Posted/updated on: April 24, 2024 at 5:28 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


LUFKIN – A man was arrested in Lufkin on Tuesday for capital murder in the October death of his 4-month-old son according to our news partners at KETK. According to police, a warrant was obtained for the arrest of 25-year-old Anfernee Durham, of Lufkin, upon the finalization of his 4-month-old son, Kylo Powell’s, autopsy. Officials said his death was ruled a homicide by blunt force trauma to the head and torso by a Harris County medical examiner. He died in a Houston hospital on Oct. 20 after being transferred from a Lufkin hospital three days earlier. Durham was taken into custody with the assistance of the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office, and his bond has been set at $1 million.



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2024 Copyright ATW Media, LLC