Arrest made in 2016 Memorial Day murder

Posted/updated on: April 24, 2024 at 5:55 pm

TYLER – An arrest was made by the Gregg County Sheriff’s office in the case of a murder dating back to 2016. Officials said that the suspect arrested was Reza Kamali, 87 of Longview. At his arraignment his bond was set at $7.5 million. Ron Horaney was murdered in his home on May, 30, 2016. Witnesses said that Horaney was shot multiple times while answering the door. The sheriff’s office said he was taken to the hospital, where he later died. Horaney was the owner of a major architecture business in Longview. An announced press conference scheduled for Monday afternoon will provide more details.

Go Back