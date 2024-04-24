Blood-soaked horses on the loose cause chaos across central London

Two horses on the loose bolt through the streets of London near Aldwych. Picture date: Wednesday April 24, 2024. (Jordan Pettitt/PA Images via Getty Images)

(LONDON) -- As many as five horses -- and at least one of them soaked in blood -- have caused chaos across central London on Wednesday morning after breaking free in Westminster, police say.

“We are aware of a number of horses that are currently loose in central London and are working with colleagues, including the Army, to locate them,” Westminster Police said in a statement on social media on Wednesday morning.

Early reports indicate that the horses may have come from the Household Calvary, the ceremonial guard of the British monarch, in Westminster.

One of the horses reportedly ran into the front of a double decker bus while another injured horse was seen bloodied and running through central London traffic.

The Household Calvary is made up of regiments of the British Army and are responsible for the Changing of the Guard at Buckingham Palace.

It is unclear how long the incident went on for but the horses are thought to have run approximately 6 miles before being contained by authorities in east London.

“We're pleased to confirm that all of the horses have been accounted for,” Westminster Police said in a statement on social media. “We are continuing to liaise with the Army.”

