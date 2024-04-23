Today is Tuesday April 23, 2024
Upshur County Sheriff’s Office make meth seizure during traffic stop

Posted/updated on: April 23, 2024 at 7:56 pm
Upshur County Sheriff’s Office make meth seizure during traffic stopUPSHUR COUNTY — A Kilgore man was arrested during a traffic stop near Gladewater for transporting 163 grams of methamphetamine. According to our news partner KETK, arrested Monday was Gerald Hosea Gibson of Kilgore. Gibson was pulled over for a traffic violation in Gladewater on Highway 80. The Upshur County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigation Unit conducted the search, where it vielded 163 grams of methamphetamine and $2,343. Gibson was charged with manufacturing and delivering a controlled substance. He is currently in the Upshur County Jail on a $100,000 bond.



News Partner
