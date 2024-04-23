Today is Tuesday April 23, 2024
Grand jury indicts man accused of killing Audrii Cunningham

Posted/updated on: April 23, 2024 at 7:38 pm
POLK COUNTY – The man accused of killing Audrii Cunningham in February has reportedly been indicted by a Polk County grand jury. According to KPRC, Don Steven McDougal was indicted on two counts of capital murder on Monday. On Feb. 15, 11-year-old Audrii Cunningham went missing. Shortly after, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office arrested McDougal for her murder after they found her body in the Trinity River and “substantial evidence” regarding his involvement in her death. Records obtained by KPRC revealed that McDougal was reportedly a friend of the Cunningham family, lived in a camper on their property and had access to their home. The records also reported that McDougal and Audrii left the Cunningham residence together on the day she went missing with the intent of dropping her off at school. The records said that there was evidence that indicated McDougal allegedly lied about his whereabouts on that day.



